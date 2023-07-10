Best Tekken team in the World: Pakistan wins Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nation Cup

Pakistan's Tekken players celebrate after beating South Korea — Twitter @Gamers8GG

In massively delightful news for the country, Pakistan defeated South Korea 3-2 in the tournament final of the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup Sunday to secure their spot as tournament champions, effectively becoming the best Tekken team in the world.

The Saudi Esports Federation organised the tournament and featured 16 national teams from around the world.

Pakistan had also defeated South Korea in the upper-bracket final, winning all three sets after Pakistan's Atif Butt won the boss match 3-2 against Korea's star player, Knee, and made a spot in the finals.

Korea then processed to play against Japan, which it defeated, to make it to the finals to face off against Pakistan once more.

Pakistan defeated the UK team 2-1 in the semi-final on Saturday (Jul 8). Even though Arslan lost the middle encounter, Atif won the boss match to seal the deal for Pakistan.

After defeating Korea today, Pakistan registered their fifth successive win at the event after South Africa, Japan and Saudia Arabia in the group stages.

Pakistan also ended their group-stage matches by topping the group.

Arslan is one of the best Tekken players in the world, having won three EVO titles in Tekken 7.

He won the EVO Japan 2019 Championship and Evo Championship Series 2019, becoming the only player to have won both then.

Moreover, he was awarded the best E-Player of 2019 by EPSN, is a CEO 2021 Champion, and is the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament winner.

In 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7, he grabbed the title after defeating all of his 10 opponents.

Atif is the current Tekken World Tour Finals champion after winning the title in 2022 while remaining undefeated in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Khan was the runner-up at Evo 2022.