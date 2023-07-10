Wimbledon umpire's weird request: No champagne corks during serves.—Twitter@Wimbledon

During a Wimbledon match between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva, an umpire had a gentle reminder for spectators: please refrain from uncorking champagne bottles while the players are serving.

The reminder came after a fan caused a momentary disturbance by popping open a bottle of bubbly, briefly interrupting the tranquil atmosphere on Court 3.

Umpire John Blom seized the opportunity to address the situation, evoking laughter and applause from the crowd. Potapova, ready to serve, responded with a smile and a nod, acknowledging the umpire's request.

Unfortunately for Potapova, her fortunes on the court did not align with the lighthearted moment. Andreeva, a 16-year-old competitor, emerged victorious with a 6-2, 7-5 win, securing her spot in the fourth round of a grand slam tournament for the first time in her budding career.

Having recently debuted at the French Open, Andreeva now prepares to face American player Madison Keys in her second grand slam appearance. The upcoming match will determine who advances to the final eight of the tournament.

The incident serves as a reminder to spectators to maintain decorum and respect the concentration of the players. Wimbledon, known for its adherence to tradition and sportsmanship, encourages fans to enjoy the matches while upholding the principles of the game.