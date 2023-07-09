Coldplay pays heartwarming tribute to Elton John as the music icon retires

On Saturday evening, Sir Elton John concluded his last European tour with a poignant two-hour concert in Stockholm, nearly ending his fifty-year career that has involved thousands of performances across the globe.

The After All singer, 76, told his fans: “It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you’ve been absolutely magnificent, and he praised his band, “They’re really incredible. They are the best, I tell you, the best.”

Coldplay played in Sweden on the same day and played a prerecorded video tribute for the music icon. Frontman Chris Martin said, “From all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much.”

“We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody.”

The music icon’s final performance began with Bennie and the Jets and featured a compilation of his most renowned hits from the last five decades. The concert concluded with the legendary track Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which commenced in 2018, has entertained over six million fans and is recognized by Billboard magazine as the first tour to surpass ticket sales of $900 million.

Last month, the singer-songwriter made his debut appearance at the Glastonbury Festival as the headline act.



