PSG wants Kylian Mbappe to leave club right away: reports

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League final. — AFP/File

Paris Saint Germain (PSG), which earlier asked Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract with it, is now pressurising the French forward to leave the club instantly, as per the reports.



Mbappe said that he would not renew his contract with the club which expires in 2024, meaning he can walk free in June next year. This lead to the bitter relations between PSG and Mbappe.

The 24-year-old has clearly said that he does not wish to renew his contract after 2024 but wants to fulfil the commitment till 2024.



This was revealed by Marca’s journalist Ramon Alvarez who also added that the star player has turned down three new contract offers from PSG and the club is aiming to transfer him instantly.

However, PSG’s president Nasser al-Khelaifi has made it clear that either Mbappe or renews or he will be sold this summer.

Mbappe — who is currently spending his vacations in Cameroon — recently gave an interview saying that it doesn’t matter where he plays next year, he just wants to win.

“Reasons to believe that it’s my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor, when I play, it's to win. It doesn't matter who I play with, what shirt I wear or where I play, I never settle. I just want to win, win CL. I’ll never be satisfied,” the 24-year-old said.

“Do people normalize my performances? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them. In France, people have seen me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or with NT. And I've been scoring a lot for years now. So, for people, it's becoming normal.”

The 2018 World Cup winner further added that playing for the French club does not help as it is a “divisive” club.

“I've never complained about my performances being trivialised… Playing at PSG doesn't help with that, because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course that attracts bad tongues but that doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I'm doing it,” he added.

“I don’t know what PSG needs to do to win the CL. It’s not a question for me. We did what we could. Ask the people that built the team, who built this club.”

As of now, everything indicates that the Frenchman will not wear PSG’s shirt again considering how unpleasant the relationship between the two parties has become.

Real Madrid — who have been after the 24-year-old footballer since his Monaco days — are closely monitoring the situation from the sidelines and are ready to make a gigantic €200M for him.