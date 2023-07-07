Lead funder of Just Stop Oil warns of more disruptions.—Twitter@JustStop_Oil

Just Stop Oil's primary funder, Dale Vince, has issued a warning that more prominent sporting events will be added to the organisation's hit list as part of their efforts to raise awareness and shake people out of complacency amidst the escalating climate crisis.

Recently, activists from Just Stop Oil disrupted the Wimbledon tournament by running onto Court 18 on two occasions, causing delays by throwing confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the grass. Similar protests have occurred at the World Snooker Championship, the rugby union Premiership final, and the Ashes Test at Lord's.

In an interview with The Guardian, Dale Vince affirmed that the group will continue targeting sporting events, regardless of whether those sports actively emphasise their environmental credentials. The focus is on causing disruption and grabbing headlines rather than evaluating the environmental stance of each sport.

While Dale Vince, who is also the chairman of Forest Green Rovers, emphasised that he was not aware of Just Stop Oil's specific future plans during the Wimbledon protests, he urged sports fans to recognise that a brief interruption in play pales in comparison to the devastating consequences of climate change.

Acknowledging that many people may sympathise with Just Stop Oil's views but disagree with their disruptive methods, Vince asserted that a disruptive protest is the most effective in capturing attention and driving change. Merely chanting and waving placards by the roadside is less impactful than disrupting everyday life and challenging the status quo.

Vince emphasised that the overarching message is the urgent need to address the immense harm caused by climate change, which often remains sidelined. Without significant global changes and a shift in the UK government's approach, the crisis will continue to worsen. Vince highlighted the importance of shaking people out of their "sleepwalking" and compelling action.

While the government has criticised Just Stop Oil's disruptive tactics, Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the environment through policy decisions made by elected representatives rather than by direct action protests.

In response to the disruptions, the policing minister, Chris Philp, suggested that sporting organisations such as Wimbledon should increase the number of marshals and stewards to enhance security. Philp also encouraged the use of injunctions to prevent specific actions during sporting events, with breaches of these injunctions carrying more severe criminal penalties.

In a recent court case, an Animal Rising activist who disrupted the Derby race was spared jail but received a suspended prison sentence and fines for causing public nuisance. The judge emphasised the danger posed to police and security staff and urged caution to prevent potential harm.