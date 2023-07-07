Mark Wood's fiery five-Wicket haul sets up tense Ashes battle in third Test

England´s Mark Wood (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia´s wicketkeeper Alex Carey on day one of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 6, 2023.—AFP

The highly-anticipated third Ashes Test at Headingley delivered an enthralling first day of cricket, with Mark Wood's exceptional performance and Mitchell Marsh's stunning century taking centre stage.

Wood's fiery display with the ball helped England dismiss Australia for 263 runs, but the hosts found themselves in a challenging position at the end of the day, finishing on 68-3 and trailing by 195 runs.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl on a lively pitch, England's decision paid dividends as they reduced Australia to 85-4. However, Marsh arrived at the crease and unleashed an onslaught, smashing a magnificent 118 runs off just as many balls. His explosive innings, which included 17 fours and four sixes, propelled Australia to a respectable total. England's missed opportunities, including dropped catches of Marsh and Head, proved costly, but Wood's exceptional bowling brought his team back into the game.

Wood's devastating spell, playing his first match of the series, saw him claim an impressive five-wicket haul for just 34 runs. His electrifying pace, reaching as high as 96.5 mph, troubled the Australian batsmen and played a crucial role in restricting their scoring. In the final over before tea, Marsh's dismissal provided a timely breakthrough for England. From a comfortable position of 240-4, Australia suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their last six wickets for a mere 23 runs.

England faced a challenging period of batting towards the end of the day, losing the wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook to Pat Cummins before Marsh struck again to dismiss Zak Crawley. At stumps, England's captain Joe Root remained unbeaten on 19, with Jonny Bairstow yet to open his account. The home team faces an uphill battle to overturn the 2-0 series deficit and prevent Australia from clinching the Ashes at the earliest opportunity.

The atmosphere at Headingley lived up to expectations, with tensions running high following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the previous Test. Stuart Broad made an immediate impact by removing David Warner for the 16th time in his career. Wood's express pace and hostility ignited the crowd, as he consistently troubled the Australian batsmen. However, Marsh's commanding century turned the tide in Australia's favour, silencing the home supporters. England's missed chances and dropped catches allowed Marsh to flourish.

Wood's remarkable performance with the ball showcased his immense talent and highlighted what England had been missing in the previous Tests. His electrifying pace and ability to take crucial wickets put Australia on the backfoot and injected life into the contest. On the other hand, Marsh's sensational return to Test cricket after a four-year absence demonstrated his immense value to the Australian side. His explosive batting display shifted the momentum in Australia's favour and placed them in a commanding position heading into the second day of play.