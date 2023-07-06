'Peaky Blinders' team denounce Ron DeSantis' homophobic video featuring Cillian Murphy

Following the circulation of a homophobic video by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, the creators of the British crime drama 'Peaky Blinders' have disapproved of the video, stating that the footage from the show was used without permission or official license.

The video, shared on Twitter by DeSantis' campaign, criticizes fellow 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump for his support of LGBTQ rights. It mocks Trump for defending Caitlyn Jenner's bathroom choice and allowing transgender women to participate in his Miss Universe pageants. The edited video, initially posted by @ProudElephantUS and later shared on DeSantis' campaign account @DeSantisWarRoom, includes a clip of queer rapper Tyler, the Creator exclaiming "Psych!" before highlighting DeSantis' legislative actions against LGBTQ individuals.

Within the video, there is a frame featuring the Republican governor of Florida, DeSantis, wearing sunglasses, accompanied by the headline: "DeSantis Signs 'Most Extreme Slate of Anti-Trans Laws in Modern History.'" Alongside images of shirtless men and alarming headlines, there are two clips of Cillian Murphy's character, Tommy Shelby, from "Peaky Blinders."

In a joint statement, Murphy and "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, along with Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions, and Banijay Rights, expressed their disapproval of the video's narrative and the unauthorized use of the show's content.

This is not the first instance where DeSantis has clashed with Hollywood. He notably engaged in a legal dispute with Disney by revoking the company's authority to self-govern its 25,000-acre site in Orlando. Disney CEO Bob Iger referred to DeSantis' actions as retaliatory in response to the entertainment conglomerate's opposition to DeSantis' controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill in 2022 during an earnings call in May.