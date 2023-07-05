England Vice-Captain Ollie Pope's Ashes campaign cut short by shoulder injury.—Twitter@IamSonu___

England has suffered a major setback in the Ashes series as Ollie Pope, the team's vice-captain and prominent batter, has been ruled out for the remainder of the summer due to a dislocated shoulder. Pope sustained the injury while diving in the field during the second Test at Lord's, which saw Australia claim a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Following scans on Monday, it was determined that Pope, 25, would require surgery, dashing his hopes of participating in the crucial matches ahead. The upcoming third Test at Headingley, starting on Thursday, will likely see Dan Lawrence, the Essex batter, stepping in as Pope's replacement. Lawrence is the sole spare batter in England's squad, and the team has confirmed that they will not call up a replacement for the Leeds Test, effectively ruling out the possibility of Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes making a comeback.

England captain Joe Root expressed his disappointment over Pope's injury, recognising his contributions as vice-captain and as a valuable player. Pope's absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he has become an integral part of the team. His right shoulder injury comes after previously dislocating his left shoulder on two occasions, leading to surgery in 2020. Despite the setback, Pope displayed his determination by scoring 42 runs in the first innings at Lord's before aggravating the injury while fielding during Australia's second innings.

With Pope out of action, England faces the challenge of reshuffling their batting order for the crucial third Test. One option being considered is moving the batters up in the order and reintroducing Moeen Ali at number seven, which would strengthen the team's batting lineup. Another possibility is bringing in Chris Woakes as an additional bowler to bolster the side. Former captain Joe Root, who has primarily batted at number four, did not dismiss the idea of moving up to number three in the upcoming match.

Pope's absence presents a significant obstacle for England as they strive to stage a comeback in the Ashes series. The team will need to regroup, make strategic adjustments, and demonstrate their resilience in the face of adversity. With Dan Lawrence likely stepping in, England will rely on their collective strength to overcome the absence of one of their key players and mount a strong challenge against Australia in the upcoming Headingley Test.