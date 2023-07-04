Is Al-Nassr aiming to sign Mohamed Salah after Ronaldo?

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo,and Mohamed Salah. — Facebook/@sport360

After signing football star Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi club Al-Nassr is attempting to make contact with Liverpool striker Egyptian Mohamed Salah over the deal this summer, according to media reports.

The Saudi pro club is determined to sign major players including Salah after Al-Ittihad won the services of Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante and Al-Hilal of Khaledo Koulibaly and Robin Neves.

Salah is currently playing for Liverpool and is the most prolific attacker since joining the club in 2017. He has scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists in 305 appearances for the club.



He was also the key player for the Reds in the last season as he made 51 appearances across competitions with 30 goals to his name and setting up 16 more.

According to Sportskeeda, the Saudi club has recently roped in Kalidou Koulibaly, Eduardo Mendy and others.

Al-Nassr is now keen to sign the Egyptian forward and partner him with Ronaldo.

"I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future," said the Saudi official Hafez Al-Medlej.

Moreover, journalist Rudy Galletti confirmed that Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are interested to sign Salah.

"For sure, he's attracted the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, at the moment, are the clubs that have shown the greatest interest in Mohamed Salah. Contacts are in progress and both clubs are trying to understand if there is room for negotiation," he said.