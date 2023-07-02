Courageous Sarah Ferguson reflects: 'Feeling fortunate to be alive' following eight-hour mastectomy for breast cancer

Getty Images

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, recently opened out about her eight-hour mastectomy after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

Her entire family has relocated to Windson's Royal Lodge to take care of the 63-year-old author.

Her two daughters Princess Eugenie, 33, and Princess Beatrice, 34, are taking good care of their mother, reports Metro UK.

Opening up about undergoing the mastectomy with skilled surgeons, Christine Choe and Stuart James, she said the procedure was more involved than people think.

In an interview with The Sun, one of Sarah’s friends told, “The surgery went on for eight hours and was more involved than people think.”

She is also getting support from her ex-husband Prince Andrew in her recovery. The 74-year-old King Charles, her former brother-in-law, had also wished her speedy recovery.

“I didn’t feel like a journey on a hot day, so, I almost canceled the mammogram appointment,” she revealed adding that she was diagnosed with breast cancer at that same appointment.

Sarah recalled the appointment in an episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, stating, “It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn’t feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — “I’ll do it next week”.

She told that her sister Jane Ferguson had pushed her to go.

“I’ll get ‘super-fit’ as part of recovery,” vowed Sarah Ferguson.