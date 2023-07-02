Tracy Chapman to make history as 'Fast Car' tops country charts

Tracy Chapman is set to make history as Luke Combs' rendition of Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" is expected to reach number one on the country charts this week.

Sources including Twitter chart mastermind Chris Owen, prevised that Combs’ version of Chapman’s ballad will top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.



This achievement will mark a significant milestone for Chapman as the first-ever Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a country chart-topper.

Joining the ranks of a select few Black women in this achievement, including Alice Randall, Ester Dean, and Tayla Parx, Chapman's songwriting prowess shines through in Combs' cover.

The universal appeal of "Fast Car" is evident as it effortlessly crosses genre boundaries, from pop to country, proving the enduring power of a great song. Combs' studio version of the song, featured on his latest album, showcases the iconic guitar part that has captivated audiences for years and solidifies the timeless quality of Chapman's original composition.

