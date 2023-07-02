'Rebel Moon' showcases Zack Snyder's ambitious vision, says producer

Zack Snyder's upcoming project, Rebel Moon, showcases his penchant for taking on monumental challenges. The filmmaker has consistently tackled ambitious tasks throughout his career, from uniting the Justice League on screen to adapting Alan Moore's Watchmen and reinventing Dawn of the Dead.



However, Rebel Moon takes it to another level as Snyder creates an entirely new universe in a multi-part sci-fi extravaganza, uniquely infused with his signature style.

Producer Deborah Snyder describes the film as an accumulation of Zack's previous works, with meticulous attention given to production design, languages, and characters.

“I feel like this movie is an accumulation of everything he’s done thus far,” producer Deborah Snyder told Empire.

“There’s so much to it, and so much thought in the production design and the languages and the characters.”

Rebel Moon is set to follow a similar expansive narrative approach as Snyder's DC 'Snyder-verse,' with plans for multiple movies.

As a sci-fi war story, audiences can expect the same imaginative action seen in Army of the Dead and Sucker Punch. Snyder's remarkable world-building abilities, honed throughout his career, will undoubtedly shine through in Rebel Moon.



Inspired by Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, Rebel Moon revolves around a group of galactic heroes, featuring notable actors such as Sofia Boutella as Kora, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, Doona Bae as Nemesis, and more. Together, they join forces to aid the peaceful moon of Veldt in resisting the evil Imperium, led by Ed Skrein's Admiral Atticus Noble.

The story will be divided into Part One and Part Two, allowing ample room for storytelling. By adopting a two-part approach, Snyder can explore the recruitment of the heroes in Part One, with all the expected action and spectacle that comes with his films. Part Two promises an even more explosive experience, resembling a war movie with a Normandy invasion-like scenario, but set in space.

“If we cut it down to one movie, we pretty much know how that goes. By page 15 we’re on the road. With a recruitment movie, trust me, I know."





