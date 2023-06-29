Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles set to return to competition after Tokyo Olympics break. wsj.com

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is poised to make highly anticipated comeback to competition for the first time since her Tokyo Olympics campaign was cut short due to mental health and safety concerns.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time Olympic medalist, has been entered in the August US Classic near Chicago, marking her first competitive appearance since she withdrew from most of her events in Tokyo in 2021.

USA Gymnastics made the exciting announcement, generating buzz among fans and fellow athletes alike. The news of Biles' return has been met with enthusiasm, as her impact on the sport is immeasurable.

Chief programs officer Stefanie Korepin expressed the organisation's support for Biles and her journey, saying, "Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey."

Biles electrified the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, securing gold medals in team, all-around, vault, and floor exercise, along with a balance beam bronze. Her dominance in the sport has been unparalleled, and her return to competition has been eagerly awaited. Biles' decision to withdraw from several events during the Tokyo Games due to the "twisties," a condition affecting spatial awareness during complex jumps, shed light on the immense pressure and mental health challenges faced by high-level athletes.

In a video released after Tokyo, Biles shared her struggles, noting, "I think it was just the stress factor. It kind of built up over time, and my body and my mind just said no. But even I didn't know I was going through it until it just happened." Her openness about her mental health challenges has since turned her into an advocate, inspiring athletes worldwide to prioritise their well-being.

While Biles' plans beyond the US Classic remain unknown, speculation surrounding her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics has emerged. As she has previously used the US Classic as a launching pad for her comeback, it could serve as a stepping stone for another remarkable run towards the Olympics.