Harry and Meghan 'pal' starts selling book on monarchy's 'endgame'

Omid Scobie has urged people to pre-order his upcoming book on the British royal family.

The author and journalist's new book "Endgame" is due to hit the shelves in November.

Scobie, who is a the co-author Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom", took to Twitter and said, "I have book news. ENDGAME, a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family, will be released globally on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this."

The book's introduction on the harpercollins.com read. ""On September 8, 2022, the world stood still as news broke of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world’s most famous family and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface. Now, with unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil—exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?"

Omid Scobie has long drawn criticism from the supporters of the British royal family for being the friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The journalist, however, denies that he is friends with the US-based royal couple.