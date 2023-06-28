Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff sail into last 16 of Wimbledon warm-up event

Pegula emerged victorious with a straight-set win over rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen. Twitter/canal_tenis

World number four Jessica Pegula and rising star Coco Gauff secured their spots in the last 16 of the Wimbledon warm-up event in Eastbourne.

Pegula, the third seed, emerged victorious with a straight-set win over rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen, while Gauff confidently dispatched Bernarda Pera in a one-sided match.

Pegula showcased her prowess on the court as she defeated Qinwen with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. The American player's powerful shots and strategic gameplay proved too much for her opponent to handle. Meanwhile, Gauff's impressive performance led to a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Pera. The teenager displayed her maturity and skill, leaving her opponent unable to find a break point throughout the match.

The possibility of a quarterfinal clash between Pegula and Gauff adds further excitement to the tournament. Speaking about her upcoming match, Gauff expressed her satisfaction with the win and acknowledged the challenges posed by left-handed players on grass courts. She said, "Bernarda is not an easy player, especially a lefty on grass. It was really windy today, so I think we were just trying to make one more ball in the court. Overall, I'm happy with today's win."

Both players face tough opponents in their second-round matches, with Pegula taking on Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio and Gauff set to face lucky loser Jodie Burrage of Great Britain. If they manage to secure victories, the highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown between the two Americans awaits.

In other matches of the day, Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia displayed her skills with a convincing 6-1, 7-5 win over Madison Brengle. The fourth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia also dominated her match, securing a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Over at the Bad Homburg Open, second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova battled past Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, recording an impressive 18 aces en route to a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory. However, former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu suffered a setback as Spain's Rebeka Masarova triumphed with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win.