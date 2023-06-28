India’s record in World Cup against Pakistan 'impeccable': Sehwag

India’s former hard-hitting batter Virender Sehwag. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan/File

India’s former hard-hitting batter Virender Sehwag on Tuesday claimed that the “Men in Blue’s” record in the World Cup against Pakistan is impeccable as his country hadn’t lost a single game against the “Green Shirts” in the 50 overs tournament.

“The record says that India haven't lost a World Cup game to Pakistan. We are ahead 7-0, out of which we have chased just once. Otherwise, each time India have batted first and put up a match-winning total. I'm not sure what will happen that day (October 15), but the team that handles pressure well will win,” Sehwag said during an ICC event to announce the Cricket World Cup schedule.

Further continuing, the former opener said that Pakistan have a “burden” as they haven’t won against India.

“I feel that now India handles pressure that is why they win whereas Pakistan have a burden that they haven't won against India. In the 1990s, they were good at dealing with pressure but after 2000, India soak it better.

“If any player says that they don't feel pressure, I don't think it's right. We used to say it too but at the end of the day, we know it's an India vs Pakistan game and emotions run high," he added.

The 44-year-old urged India to win the World Cup for Virat Kohli, who will probably play his last global event, just like they did for Sachin Tendulkar in 2011.

"We played that World Cup (2011) for Tendulkar. We won the World Cup, and it was a great exit for Sachin paaji.

"Virat Kohli is (now) in Sachin Tendulkar's shoes. The way he plays, talks, he looks after others and the way he plays cricket with his passion, he is the one now. Everybody is looking to win this World Cup for Virat Kohli," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian batter announced that he is ready to “have a battle” with Pakistan’s legendary former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar during the most anticipated World Cup clash between the arch-rivals scheduled to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Sehwag, 44, further said that the rivalry between Pakistan and India captures the attention of the entire world and this fixture is always a point of focus for everyone.