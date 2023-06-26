Royalty and Tennis collide: Kate plays doubles with Federer at Wimbledon

Kate and Roger Federer met with some of Wimbledon's ball boys and girls.—CNN

A remarkable fusion of tennis royalty and British royalty took place at this year's Wimbledon when Catherine, the Princess of Wales, joined forces with tennis legend Roger Federer. As a prominent patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate often graces the Royal Box during the tournament. However, this time she took her involvement to a new level by actively participating in the Wimbledon experience.

Kate had the opportunity to interact with the tournament's ball boys and girls, immersing herself in their training activities. In an exhilarating moment, she even took to the court with Federer for a doubles match. Surprising everyone, the Princess managed to claim a point against the eight-time Wimbledon champion by delivering a remarkable passing shot while he stood at the net.

The crowd erupted in applause, and Federer, in good spirits, expressed his astonishment, stating, "I think it was on the line, amazing," as captured in a video released by the tournament organizers. This delightful encounter showcased the friendly camaraderie between the two, with Federer applauding Kate's achievement and offering his thumbs up.

As someone closely associated with the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate has been a regular attendee of Wimbledon, often seen cheering from the prestigious Royal Box. Her involvement has expanded further, as she recently assumed the role of trophy presenter to the tournament's victorious players. During her interaction with Federer, Kate also sought his guidance on her serve, receiving valuable feedback from the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who commended her for a well-executed serve.

For Federer, the Wimbledon meeting brought back memories of his own tennis journey, as he had once served as a ball boy in his hometown of Basel, Switzerland. Impressed by the practice session with the ball boys and girls, Federer remarked, "This is proper practice, I'm really impressed," as they engaged in ball rolling and court sprints.

Amid the light-hearted exchange, Kate showcased her skills with an impressive one-handed catch. However, Federer playfully reminded her that catching the ball is not allowed at Wimbledon, as a nearby ball girl added, "But good catch." This playful moment added a touch of joy and laughter to the event, blending the worlds of tennis greatness and regal charm.