Prince Harry can ‘at least’ count on Meghan Markle to ‘provide a job’

Royal experts are of the growing opinion that Prince Harr can ‘at least’ expect a job’ from wife Meghan Markle if she keeps running the show.



These claims and admissions have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started the converastion off by noting how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be going in opposite direction work wise.

So much so that while Meghan Markle signed with WME, Prince Harry seems to have nothing lined up, without Invictus.

According to News.com.au, “At least if the Duchess of Sussex ends up ‘running the show’ and producing her own projects, she can give her husband a job.”

“Someone has to make tea after all,” she also admitted before signing off.

For those unversed these claims came just a few weeks after experts accused Prince Harry of ‘relying’ on Meghan Markle to pay the monthly bills.

Mainly because “Harry doesn’t seem to have anything in the pipeline, their financial future might have to rest on Meghan’s shoulders.”

Mary Madigan issued these claims earlier this week, and also added, “Perhaps Harry should consider Uber driving, before Meghan is forced to download an app that makes you pay for Instagram filters.”