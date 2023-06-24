Pakistan wins two more gold medals in Special Olympics, tally tops nine

Powerlifter Habibullah baggs gold medal in the 83kg category for the deadlift. — author

Pakistan on Saturday won two more gold medals during the ongoing 16th Special Olympic World Games in Germany.

With two more medals, Pakistan has so far bagged as many as nine gold medals in the international event.

As per details, Pakistan’s athlete Muhammad Luqman won the gold medal in the 100-metre race while powerlifter Habibullah bagged the gold medal in the 83kg category for the deadlift.

Luqman won the race by covering the 100-metre distance in 15.21 seconds. He also clinched the silver medal in the long jump event. Habibullah, however, bagged silver medals in bench press and combined weight.

Pakistan’s athlete Muhammad Luqman celebrates his victory. — Author

Meanwhile, Pakistan Mirwaiz won the silver medal in the 300-metre race by covering the distance in 10.11 minutes.

A day earlier, Pakistan's Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan won the gold medal in the Badminton Women's Doubles Unified event of the ongoing Special Olympic.

In the badminton event played at Messe Berlin, Pakistani players won the gold medal by defeating Uzbekistan by 21-5 and 21-17 points, Malaysia by 21-14 and 21-6 and Kyrgyz Republic by 21-12 and 21-13.

On this occasion, Faiza and Naheen stated that they were happy to win the gold for the country.

“We are very happy that our hard work paid off and we were able to win a gold medal for our country. Our coaches played an important role in our success. We will try our best to maintain this streak of success in future events as well,” the duo said.

Head coach Mutahir Sohail and coach Qamar Ali Mona of Faiza and Naheen from Lahore said that both players have been preparing for the World Games for the past two years. They stayed busy in this regard, they also participated fully in the training camps organized by Special Olympics Pakistan in Karachi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in the men's unified doubles event of Badminton, Pakistan's Noshiwan Arif Raja and Talha Asif won the silver medal after defeating Paraguay 21-18 and 21-12 and Macau by 21-12 and 21-16.

However, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Hong Kong by the margin of 16-21 and 18-21.