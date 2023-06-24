Zuckerberg and Musk "dead serious" about beating each other up in cage

The two billionaires exchanged messages over their social media hinting at their seriousness behind an actual cage fight — Files/GettyImages

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk have been in a public feud over the topic of artificial intelligence for several years and they are gravely resolute to take their bad blood to the mixed martial arts fighting cage also called octagon because of its eight sides.

Musk has been a vocal critic of AI, warning that it could pose an existential threat to humanity if left unchecked.

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has been more optimistic about the technology's potential to improve people's lives. The two have traded barbs on social media and in interviews, with Musk calling Zuckerberg's understanding of AI "limited" and Zuckerberg calling Musk's warnings "irresponsible".

The proposed cage match between the two has been met with a mix of excitement and scepticism. Some fans of the two tech moguls have expressed interest in seeing them battle it out, while others have criticized the idea as a publicity stunt.

There are also concerns about the safety of the two men, given the physical demands of a cage fight. However, if the fight were to happen, it would likely be a huge moneymaker for all involved.

The Mayweather-McGregor fight reportedly generated over $600 million in revenue, and a Zuckerberg-Musk fight could potentially surpass that figure.

It remains to be seen whether the two billionaires will actually step into the cage, or if the whole thing is just a publicity stunt.

But one thing is clear: the public feud between Zuckerberg and Musk shows no signs of abating, and their differing views on AI will likely continue to be a topic of debate for years to come.