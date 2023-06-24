Kourtney Kardashian displays baby bump in green bikini

The pictures come only a handful of days after she announced her pregnancy

The 44-year-old media personality was seen enjoying the sunlight as she spent her time in the water along with her children. She gave her fans a clear look at her growing bump as she took a mirror selfie in one of her rooms.

She donned a sage green bikini top paired with drawstring bottoms and her short hair parted to the side. She captioned the post with the words “sweet summer” followed by several fruit emojis. She showed off her bump earlier as well as she asked her followers for pregnancy tips.

She took another closeup shot of herself as she relaxed under a blue umbrella, sharing it with her 222 million followers on Instagram. She earlier revealed her pregnancy to her husband and her many fans during a Blink-182 concert as she sat in the audience holding up a sign announcing the news.

She also uploaded a reel to show off her location, with the clip starting off with her making her way into the backyard as she showed off the lavishly decorated space.

