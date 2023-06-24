Princess Beatrice joins Kate Middleton, William at Royal Ascot amid pregnancy rumours

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice joined Kate Middleton and Prince William as they arrived at Royal Ascot on Friday.
Future king Prince William’s cousin looked elegant as she took her seat alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the horse-drawn carriage, sitting opposite the Prince and Princess of Wales for the Royal Procession at the historic British racing event.
She was sporting a white floral dress.
Beatrice along with her husband joined Kate and William amid reports she is expecting her second child.
She is already mother to her 20-month-old daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo.
Later, Kate and William took to Instagram and delighted the royal fans with their stunning photos from the royal event.
They said, “Fantastic to be two of the 300,000 racegoers attending #Ascot this week to celebrate Britain’s most popular race meeting.”
