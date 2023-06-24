Alcaraz surges towards Wimbledon with victory over Dimitrov at Queen's Club. Twitter/carlosalcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune displayed remarkable performances at Queen's Club, securing their spots in the semi-finals. Alcaraz, aiming for his first grass court title, defeated former champion Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, while Rune overcame Lorenzo Musetti in a hard-fought battle.

Alcaraz, the world number two, showcased his adaptability on grass as he outplayed Dimitrov, who won the Queen's title in 2014. "Grigor is a really top player in every surface, but even more here on grass, he feels the ball very well," Alcaraz acknowledged. The young Spanish player attributed his success to his solid performance from the beginning and the valuable lessons learned from studying the grass court techniques of Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

In the intense clash between Alcaraz and Dimitrov, a break in the first game enabled the Spaniard to claim the first set. Dimitrov had several opportunities to break back but couldn't capitalise. Although the Bulgarian made a strong comeback in the second set, leading 3-0, Alcaraz fought back and eventually secured victory as Dimitrov faltered under pressure.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune, seeded second in the tournament, expressed his motivation to defeat Musetti after an incident involving a smashed overhead shot that hit the Dane. "It just gave me fire in the belly to beat him even more. I'm super happy to manage to beat him in two sets," Rune stated. The world number six was pleased to secure his first semi-final appearance on grass.

Rune's semi-final opponent will be Alex De Minaur, the Australian player who defeated Adrian Mannarino in a challenging three-set encounter. Rune and De Minaur are both determined to make their mark at Queen's Club and aim for a spot in the tournament's final.

As the stage is set for the semi-finals, tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the clashes between Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda, as well as Holger Rune and Alex De Minaur. The players' exceptional performances and resilience on the grass court have set the stage for an enthralling conclusion at Queen's Club.