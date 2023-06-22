The Ashes: McCullum blames bad luck for Edgbaston loss, back 'harder' approach in 2nd Test

Brendon McCullum. — AFP/File

England's coach, Brendon McCullum, has announced that the team will intensify their efforts against Australia following their heart-wrenching two-wicket loss in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The remarkable partnership of 55 runs between Australia's Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon helped them chase down the target of 281.

The first Test witnessed a clash of styles, with England opting for an aggressive approach while Australia displayed more caution. McCullum expressed his confidence that England will stick to their strategy and stated, "I'm sure they'll maintain that approach, which is fantastic because we will raise the intensity."

England aims to level the series in the upcoming second Test at Lord's, set to begin next Wednesday. The defeat at Edgbaston was only England's third loss in 14 Tests since McCullum and captain Ben Stokes assumed leadership at the start of last summer. Reflecting on their previous Ashes series in Australia, where England suffered a 4-0 defeat, McCullum emphasised that their current approach was vindicated by how close they came to defeating the reigning Test champions.

"The way we played validated our style of play," stated the former New Zealand cricketer. "If luck had been on our side, we might have ended up on the other side of the result. The team is proud of their efforts, and I am confident we will go to Lord's with great determination."

In the first Test, England made an early declaration at 393-8 after just 78 overs, the earliest declaration in an Ashes Test. McCullum highlighted the team's intention to play aggressively, seize opportunities, and put pressure on the opposition. Despite the narrow loss, he acknowledged that a bit of luck could have changed the outcome in their favor.

The match was closely contested, with England paying the price for eight missed chances in the field, including four errors by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. McCullum, a former wicketkeeper himself, recognised the challenges of keeping in England and praised Bairstow's overall performance behind the stumps throughout the game. Bairstow's batting contributions, scoring 78 and 20, further solidified his position in the team.

Regarding off-spinner Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement to play in the Ashes due to Jack Leach's injury, McCullum mentioned that the team will closely monitor the 36-year-old's fitness. Moeen claimed three wickets in Birmingham, but his bowling was affected by a nasty cut on his spinning finger. McCullum expressed optimism about Moeen's recovery and indicated that he would be selected for the Lord's Test if deemed fit.

McCullum also commended Moeen's enthusiasm for returning to Test cricket and credited the team, particularly Stokes, for fostering an environment that players enjoy being a part of.