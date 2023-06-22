When willl Lionel Messi join Inter Milan? Club owner reveals

Argentina´s Lionel Messi vies during a friendly football match against Australia at the Workers´ Stadium in Beijing on June 15, 2023.—AFP

Inter Miami's managing owner, Jorge Mas, has reportedly announced that Argentine football sensation Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the club on July 21.

According to Mas, he informed a small group of reporters about this eagerly anticipated development on Monday, as revealed by the Miami Herald. The inaugural match for Messi with Inter Miami will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they will face Mexico's Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup.

CNN has reached out to both Inter Miami and Messi's representatives for comment but has not received any response at the time of reporting.

Jorge Mas, the owner of Inter Miami, shared with the Miami Herald that the club has reached an agreement with Messi, the seven-time world player of the Year. However, they are still working on finalising the details. Messi, renowned for his exceptional skills and having led Argentina to World Cup glory last year, confirmed his decision to play for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club. He mentioned in interviews with Spanish outlets SPORT and Mundo Deportivo earlier this month that while the deal is not yet fully concluded, he has chosen to continue his football journey in Miami.

Describing the signing of Messi as a pivotal moment in US soccer history, Jorge Mas stated that it will reshape the sport in the United States. He expressed a strong belief that North America and the United States have the potential to create one of the top two football leagues in the world, with Messi's arrival being a catalyst for this transformation. Mas emphasised the significance of this announcement, highlighting the impact Messi's presence will have on the league and the football ecosystem in the United States. He called on himself and the league's other owners to seize this moment and make the most of it.

Regarding security arrangements, Mas assured reporters that comprehensive measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of Messi and the team. Protocols, including secured transportation and other security procedures, are being prepared for both home and away matches. Mas referenced the successful handling of security when Messi previously visited the United States with the Argentina national team ahead of the World Cup.

Even before Messi made his official debut for Inter Miami, the club experienced a significant surge in social media followers, indicating the immense excitement surrounding his arrival. Furthermore, ticket prices across the league have skyrocketed as fans eagerly anticipate Messi's first appearances with his new club.

According to the resale website TickPick, ticket prices for Inter Miami matches witnessed a staggering surge of over 1,000% within minutes of the news breaking about Messi's potential move to the US. The cheapest ticket for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on July 21 rose from $29 to $329 within 24 hours after the news, representing an increase of 1,034%.

The anticipation for Lionel Messi's debut with Inter Miami is reaching fever pitch, with fans eagerly waiting to witness the magic he brings to the MLS. The club is poised for a significant boost in popularity and attendance, as Messi's arrival promises to elevate the profile of football in the United States.