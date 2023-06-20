Resilient Venus Williams battles injury and Giorgi to secure Birmingham victory

Venus Williams has accepted wildcards to play at the Australian Open and Auckland's WTA tournament next month.— AFP

In her return to the WTA 250 tournament, five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams claimed her first grass-court win in two years after a gruelling match against Camila Giorgi.

The 43-year-old American endured an injury scare but displayed her resilience to defeat the 48th-ranked Italian in a thrilling three-set encounter lasting three hours and 17 minutes. With a final score of 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6), Williams showcased glimpses of her vintage form and improved her head-to-head record against Giorgi to 3-0.

Despite facing setbacks, including a knee injury and a hard fall on the court, Williams' determination and unwavering spirit propelled her to a significant victory over a top-ranked opponent for the first time since 2019.



Reflecting on the match, Williams expressed her surprise at Giorgi's exceptional performance, commending her opponent's remarkable shots that seemed to emerge from nowhere. Williams acknowledged the challenging moments during the match and credited Giorgi for pushing her to surpass her own expectations.

As someone who has played a limited number of matches recently, Williams regarded this win as a significant achievement and a testament to her resilience and growth. After a hamstring injury sidelined her earlier this year, Williams made a comeback last week at another WTA 250 tournament in the Netherlands, where she displayed a strong performance against Celine Naef but narrowly missed victory.

Despite being broken more times than she broke Giorgi's serve and winning fewer overall points, Williams demonstrated her ability to adapt to challenging circumstances and deliver crucial shots when needed. Her grass-court prowess was evident as she hit powerful serves, reaching speeds of 120 mph, a feat she hadn't achieved in years. Although Williams experienced leg pain early in the match, she managed to control her emotions and adjusted to the situation. While her movement may have been restricted, she remained determined to reach every ball within her reach.

Having received a wildcard entry, this marks Williams' second appearance at the Birmingham tournament. She previously participated in 2019 as a wildcard and reached the quarterfinals. This year, she embraces the opportunity to compete on grass courts outside the iconic All England Club, a rarity in her extensive career. Williams expressed her joy in returning to the tournament and the warm reception from the fans. She emphasised her gratitude for being back on tour and relished the chance to compete in Birmingham once again.

In other matches on Monday, Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova delivered a dominant performance, overpowering Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-0 in Svitolina's first match since her impressive run to the Roland Garros quarterfinals. Third seed Magda Linette of Poland battled back from a set down to secure a hard-fought victory against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Additionally, Anhelina Kalinina, the fifth seed representing Ukraine, defeated American Alycia Parks in straight sets.