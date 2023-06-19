Meghan Markle ‘still wonders’ what if Chelsy Davy didn’t ‘call it quits’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘always wondering’ what would have happened if Prince Harry ‘hadn’t called it quits’ with Chelsy Davy.

These insights have been referenced by an inside source close to OK magazine.

Per this insider, Meghan Markle ‘still thinks’ what would’ve happened in life if Chelsy Davy hadn’t decided to end things with Prince Harry, even though she isn’t worried about her ‘coming back in the picture’.

This inside source was even quoted telling the outlet, “Of course Meghan knows it's over between Harry and Chelsy, but Meghan can never truly know what would have happened if Chelsy hadn't decided to call it quits.”

Before concluding though, they also admitted, “And even worse: Does Harry wonder that as well? A lot of people still think of Chelsy as the love of his life.”