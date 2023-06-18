Canadian soccer legend Atiba Hutchinson retires after 20-year career

Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson says he will retire from the team after Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States. AFP/File

Canadian soccer veteran Atiba Hutchinson has revealed his decision to retire from the national team after the CONCACAF Nations League final against the United States. The 40-year-old captain, who holds the record for the most appearances with 104 caps, expressed that the timing felt right to end his 20-year international career.

Hutchinson made his debut for the Canadian team as a 19-year-old in 2003, facing off against the United States. Since then, he has become an integral part of the squad, representing his country with pride and dedication. In a heartfelt statement released by Canada Soccer, Hutchinson expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has had to wear the national jersey and acknowledged the support he has received from fans throughout his career.

The experienced midfielder has played for various clubs in Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands before joining Turkish side Besiktas, where he spent the past decade. While Hutchinson did not explicitly mention his plans for club football, he has recently indicated a desire to focus on his family life, with his wife expecting their fourth child.

Canada coach John Herdman praised Hutchinson's selflessness and dedication to the team, expressing his hope to retain Hutchinson's vast experience in the Canadian soccer organisation. Herdman underscored that Hutchinson is one of the greatest Canadian football players, often underrated until recent international events shed light on his talents. Herdman sees the potential for Hutchinson to contribute as a coach, administrator, or leader within the national setup.

United States interim head coach B.J. Callaghan also acknowledged Hutchinson's remarkable career and the impact he has made on and off the field. Hutchinson's retirement marks the end of an era for Canadian soccer, as he leaves behind an inspiring legacy and a lasting impact on the sport in the country.

As Hutchinson prepares for his final game, he remains focused on helping the team secure victory in the Nations League final. Winning the trophy would be a fitting conclusion to his international career and a source of immense pride.

The match between Canada and the United States is highly anticipated, not only for the rivalry between the two nations but also as a tribute to Atiba Hutchinson's remarkable contributions to Canadian soccer. The game will mark the end of an era and serve as a celebration of Hutchinson's outstanding achievements in his 20-year journey with the national team.