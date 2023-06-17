Taiwanese man invents wild parking spot due to frequent parking fines

This picture shows the mans's vans parked on his apartment's roof. — CNA/File

Even when conditions are ideal, parking can be a complete nightmare, and space shortages in urban areas only make that worse. The stress of finding a good parking spot makes a man come up with the wildest ideas to solve the problem.

Even if you are fortunate enough to have a parking space assigned to your apartment, things can still get complicated. However, if you do not have a designated space, you might occasionally need to get a little inventive when looking for a place to park your car when you get home.

A man in Taipei, Taiwan, went to "extreme heights" when he received a fine for parking in the street in front of his apartment building. The aggrieved person devised a clever way to park on the street when the fines kept coming.

Instead, he was able to manoeuvre the vehicles onto the roof of his apartment building, with one vehicle parked on a higher portion of the roof and the other near the edge with a small portion of the van sticking out, Times Now reported.

Although it was understandable that the parking choice alarmed the neighbours, the man seemed remarkably unconcerned as he told the China Times: "It's not going to affect the building; don't make a fuss."

People who expressed concern were reassured by him by being told that the building was made of steel and concrete and could therefore easily support the weight of the two vans.

Additionally, the man was asked to remove vehicles from the roof by city officials, but he declined, claiming that he was not technically breaking any laws. Ultimately, the man consented to remove the vehicles and did so.

However, he continued to maintain that he had not broken any laws.

Furthermore, people are left wondering how the man managed to get the two vans up there. It does not seem possible for the vans to be moved around in the areas they are in, and it does not look like there is an access point big enough for them to climb up to the roof.

Some suspect the man hired a crane, while others admire the man's dedication to being as petty as humanly possible.