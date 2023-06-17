Eggs-cellent find! What makes this egg one-in-a-billion?

This picture shows a screen-grab of a video of the rare egg that Jacqueline Felgate posted. — Instagram/@jacquifelgate

Imagine going out on a grocery shopping marathon on an ordinary day, just like former news reader Jacqueline Felgate, and finding a one-in-a-billion item, but it is an egg.



However, what makes this egg worth billions is its not-so-ordinary shape. A lucky shopper found a "one in a billion" egg, and it could be worth thousands of pounds online.

When something as ordinary as an egg can be worth billions, then you should not think of yourself any less.

Social media users were shocked when the former newsreader shared an odd video of her perfectly round egg online. According to one estimate, there are only one in a billion chances of discovering an egg with the exact shape she was looking for.

Felgate found the satisfyingly round egg in a carton at a regular supermarket in Melbourne, Australia, but it is worth billions due to its extremely rare shape.

She said: "I thought I would share this eggcellent find — in our egg carton we found a round egg, and after a quick Google, I realised it was one in a billion!"

She continued: "Literally one in a billion eggs are round, and the last one that was found sold for over $1,400 (£754)!"

Due to the incredible find's rarity, a flurry of puns involving eggs have been created.

One person thought the estimated cost was absurd, saying: "People are buying eggs for $1,400 (£754)? That’s eggstortion."

Another person added: "Going to check my eggs a bit more closely before they get poached now.

"We could be having a very expensive poached egg brekkie if we cracked it before realising it was a round egg."

According to The Sun, another egg-themed rarity that was mistakenly minted to look like a fried egg sold for £1112 on eBay. Its unusual appearance helped it sell for more than 100 times its original price.

A 2017 12-sided coin was made of two metal rings: the outside was made of nickel-brass, while the interior was made of brass alloy that had been nickel-plated.

Meanwhile, the inner circle on this particular £1 had been incorrectly struck, despite the fact that it should fit perfectly in the coin's centre. The coin's silver-coloured portion, which bleeds into the outer ring on the tail side, was actually oblong in shape rather than circular.

As a result, the other side of the coin has a cut near the Queen's nose where the outer ring of the coin has bled into the middle. Collectors refer to this type of minting mistake as the "fried egg" because of how similar it is to the popular breakfast item.