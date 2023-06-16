Camilla receives highest honour of Scotland

King Charles has awarded Queen Camilla with the highest honour of Scotland, the palace revealed on Friday.



The King has appointed Camilla to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.

The Order represents the highest honour in Scotland. Revived by King James VII, the Order has a complement of 16 Knights.

The appointment is effective from Friday 16th June, 2023.

The Queen’s work in Scotland

Queen Camilla was appointed Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen in 2013.

As Duchess of Rothesay, Camilla served as Patron of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres, founded in Edinburgh in 1996 and now with centres across Scotland, England and Wales.

She was also Patron or President of a number of charities based in Scotland, including Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and Horseback UK, as well as being an honorary member of the local Ballater Women’s Institute and the Upper Deeside Art Society.

Since her marriage to the then Duke of Rothesay, Camilla has worked to highlight causes close to her heart in Scotland, with a particular focus on organisations that support women and victims of sexual and domestic violence, including South Ayrshire Women’s Aid and Target Ovarian Cancer.

She has also highlighted projects that promote children’s literacy, visiting schools across Scotland.

Camilla cherishes her relationships with military units based in Scotland, including 3 Rifles and HMS Astute, and in 2017 launched HMS Prince of Wales in Rosyth Dockyard, smashing a bottle of Laphroaig whisky against the ship's hull.

The Queen has supported the King in visits to all corners of Scotland and joined him for many national moments including COP 26, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Opening of the Scottish Parliament.