UFC star Conor McGregor accused of assaulting woman at NBA game

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Twitter/ WonderbreadMMA

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is currently facing serious allegations of sexual assault following Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

A woman has accused McGregor of sexually assaulting her in an arena restroom shortly after the basketball game concluded, according to TMZ.

The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, claims that security personnel from both the Miami Heat and the NBA directed her client into the restroom, where McGregor and his security guard were waiting. Allegedly, McGregor forcefully kissed the woman while his security prevented others from entering the restroom. The situation escalated as McGregor proceeded to engage in unwanted sexual activity, prompting the woman to defend herself by elbowing him and eventually escaping.

In response to these accusations, representatives for McGregor have firmly denied the allegations, asserting that they are false and asserting that McGregor will not be intimidated. The UFC officials have acknowledged the allegations and have chosen to allow the legal process to unfold before making any further statements.

The Miami Heat and the NBA have taken the allegations seriously and have initiated thorough investigations. Both organisations have refrained from commenting further until the investigations are completed and more information is obtained.

Interestingly, this incident occurred on the same night when McGregor participated in a halftime promotional act during the game. In the act, McGregor punched the Heat mascot, Burnie, multiple times, resulting in the mascot seeking medical attention. Burnie was sent home with pain medication after visiting the emergency room.

These recent allegations against McGregor are not the first legal troubles he has encountered. In the past, he has faced charges related to assault, robbery, indecent exposure, and attempted sexual assault, all of which he has denied. McGregor's last fight took place in July 2021, and he is currently expecting his fourth child.

As the investigation unfolds, the seriousness of the accusations against McGregor will be determined. The legal process will play out, and it remains to be seen what consequences, if any, McGregor may face if the allegations are proven to be true.