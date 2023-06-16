Confident Stokes declares his team ready for Ashes battle

Ben Stokes' aggressive approach puts Test cricket in the spotlight. —Twitter

In anticipation of the highly awaited Ashes series, Ben Stokes, renowned for his heroic match-winning innings of 135 at Headingley four years ago, rallied his England teammates to seize the opportunity and etch their names in the annals of the historic rivalry between England and Australia. Stokes emphasised the significance of performing well in the Ashes, as it guarantees enduring recognition and remembrance in the cricketing world.

As both teams geared up for the series opener at Edgbaston, they found common ground in one belief: they possess the ability to overcome any team. Stokes exuded confidence in England's capabilities, asserting that if they play to their full potential, they can conquer any opponent. Australian captain Pat Cummins echoed this sentiment, underscoring their recent World Test Championship triumph as evidence that they can match the best teams in the world.

The upcoming Ashes series is rife with anticipation, fueled by the success both teams have enjoyed since Australia's dominant 4-0 victory in the 2021-22 series, which plunged English Test cricket into crisis. Cummins acknowledged the heightened excitement surrounding this encounter, as the cricketing world remains captivated by the series and the attention it commands. The series has been the primary focus for England, and Stokes expressed relief that the long-awaited day has finally arrived.

Stokes and England coach Brendon McCullum have successfully instilled a fearless mentality within the team, eradicating the fear of failure. While Stokes emphasised the goal of winning the series, he also acknowledged that it wouldn't be the end of the world if they fall short. He aspired for the team to push boundaries and continue their impressive journey, striving for growth and development irrespective of the series outcome.

Recalling Moeen Ali from retirement after Jack Leach's injury was a heartfelt decision by Stokes, but it is the condition of his knee that has sparked significant discussion. Over the past three days, Stokes has been bowling at close to full pace in training, bolstering his confidence and readiness to contribute with the ball. Despite previous fitness concerns, he believes he has positioned himself well to reach the heights of his memorable performances, hoping for continued cooperation from his body throughout the series.

Stokes remains cautious about making premature claims, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of injuries. Nevertheless, he maintains optimism about his current condition and his ability to contribute to the team's success. His primary focus lies in maintaining his physical form, enabling him to deliver his best on the field without apprehension about his body impeding his performance in the upcoming weeks.