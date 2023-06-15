Tennis legend Rafael Nadal drops out of top 100 rankings after two decades

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal gestures during a press conference to announce he will not compete in the French Open, at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, on May 18, 2023. —AFP

Rafael Nadal, renowned for his remarkable two-decade career, has experienced a significant setback as he falls out of the world's top 100 rankings for the first time. The 22-time grand slam champion's decline in the rankings can be attributed to his ongoing recovery from a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open in January.

Nadal's absence from this year's French Open, a tournament he has dominated with a record 14 victories, resulted in the forfeiture of the 2,000 ranking points he had earned from his triumph at Roland-Garros last season. Consequently, the Spanish tennis icon has plummeted from the 15th spot to 136th in the latest rankings.

In an effort to address his persistent hip issues, Nadal recently underwent surgery on his hip muscle. This decision came after his initial recovery did not progress as expected, effectively ruling him out of competitive play for approximately five months and prematurely ending his season.

Notably, the 37-year-old has announced that the upcoming season will be his last on the ATP Tour. Throughout his illustrious career, Nadal has persevered through numerous injuries, further elevating the admiration for his exceptional achievements on the tennis court.

While Nadal faces challenges on his path to full recovery, his doctor, Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, remains optimistic, expressing confidence in a complete recovery within the expected timeframe or possibly even sooner.

In the world rankings, Novak Djokovic has once again claimed the coveted world No. 1 spot, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz after securing his 23rd grand slam title at Roland-Garros. Djokovic's semifinal victory against Alcaraz propelled him two places higher, commencing his 388th week as the premier player in men's tennis. Russia's Daniil Medvedev dropped to the third position following his unexpected first-round exit at the French Open, while Casper Ruud, the runner-up, maintains his fourth-place standing. Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who suffered a straight-sets defeat to Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, rounds out the top five rankings in the world.

As Nadal tackles the challenges posed by his injury, Djokovic's resurgence to the top spot reaffirms his enduring dominance in the sport, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players of his generation.