Mbappe refutes intention for Real Madrid transfer, commits to PSG for 2024

Kylian Mbappe has emphatically denied requesting a move to Real Madrid, asserting his happiness to continue playing for Paris St Germain (PSG) in the forthcoming season. While he remains committed to PSG for now, Mbappe has confirmed that he will not extend his contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. His recent letter to the club declaring his unwillingness to prolong the contract, which is set to expire in 2024 unless an extension clause is activated, caused a stir among fans and pundits alike.

PSG finds itself in a precarious situation as they face the risk of losing Mbappe on a free transfer in June 2024. Furthermore, starting from January, the talented forward will be at liberty to sign a pre-contract agreement with any other club, should he opt to honour the remaining year of his deal with PSG.

Speaking to the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe clarified, "I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I simply confirmed that I don't wish to activate the additional year stipulated in the contract. While we have never discussed a renewal with PSG, I am content to remain here next season."

However, if Mbappe decides to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season, PSG will be unable to recoup any portion of the €180 million ($194.45 million) they invested in acquiring the forward from AS Monaco in 2017.

Real Madrid, who have previously courted Mbappe without success, may now shift their attention to the 24-year-old as they rebuild their squad following the departure of several attacking players, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. Mbappe, who has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for the past five seasons, presents an enticing option for the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, PSG faces the challenge of revamping their forward line after losing Lionel Messi on a free transfer. The Argentine World Cup winner opted not to extend his contract, prompting criticism from PSG fans towards the end of the season, which Mbappe finds disheartening. In Mbappe's view, Messi, potentially the greatest player in the history of football, did not receive the respect he deserved in France. "It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves," Mbappe stated. "Personally, I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone... It's a shame, but that's how it played out. We must now make every effort to find a suitable replacement."

Mbappe's affirmation of his commitment to PSG for the upcoming season provides some reassurance to the club. However, the looming possibility of losing him on a free transfer in 2024 remains a cause for concern. PSG must navigate this situation strategically to retain their star forward or secure a significant transfer fee if his departure becomes inevitable.