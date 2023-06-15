WATCH: Record-breaking Rubik's Cube solved in 3 seconds

Several people have dazzled audiences by solving Rubik's Cube in less time than the previous one, but Max Park of the United States may have just set a record that will never be broken.



The world record for solving a Rubik's Cube in the shortest amount of time has officially been set by puzzle expert and speedsolver Max Park.

According to Guinness World Records, the 21-year-old achieved an incredible time of 3.13 seconds, shaving 0.34 seconds off the previous record set by China's Yusheng Du in 2018. Max set the record on June 11, 2023, at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California, USA.

Previously, the speedsolver's fastest single solve was 3.63 seconds, which put him in second place behind Yusheng Du's 3.47.

The Guinness World Records tweeted a video that perfectly captures the pleasant disbelief expressed by his fellow Cube enthusiasts as they joyfully cheered and celebrated the occasion.



The organisation further mentioned, "Max holds a multitude of other speedcubing records; in fact, he holds nearly all of them. He holds both the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube."

He also shared the 3x3x3 average record with Tymon Kolasinski (Poland) with a time of 4.86 seconds until it was broken on March 12, 2023, by 9-year-old Yiheng Wang (China) with a time of 4.69 seconds.

Max has a history of breaking seemingly impossible records.

"There was a time when Max couldn't even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik's Cube," Max's parents, Schawn and Miki, said.

Erik Akkersdijk, a cubing veteran, described setting the 7x7x7 single record in 1 minute, 40 seconds as the most impressive thing he had ever seen.

"The record will likely stand for some time," Erik said. However, he was incorrect because Max went on to smash it in 2022 with a time of 1 minute, 35 seconds.