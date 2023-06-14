Ancient Roman burial site uncovered without any coffins

This picture shows archaeologists studying the recently discovered Roman site. — MOLA/File

Archaeologists in London, UK, uncovered a 'unique' Roman mausoleum that they believe was used as a burial ground for the wealthy, reminding us of our roots as we live our modern, hectic lives.

The "very distinctive" Roman mausoleum was recently uncovered right on the doorstep of Southwark, London, or more accurately, underneath it. What they discovered inside, though, was even more unexpected.

The site, located in the Liberty of Southwalk in Borough, was discovered following approval of a dig by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) for Landsec and Transport for London (TfL).

According to the DailyMail UK, the Roman mausoleum's remnants and its walls and floors are still intact, and archaeologists believe the site was used as some type of burial ground or even a tomb for the wealthier members of Roman society.

MOLA discovered raised platforms and steps on the lower side and found two layers and another mosaic below the first floor, suggesting the building has changed over time.

"All signs indicate this was a substantial building. Perhaps two stories high," MOLA said.

Antonietta Lerz, the senior archaeologist at MOLA, added: "This relatively small site in Southwark is a microcosm for the changing fortunes of Roman London—from the early phase of the site, where London expands and the area has lavishly decorated Roman buildings, all the way through to the later Roman period, when the settlement shrinks and it becomes a more quiet space where people remember their dead."

She added: "It provides a fascinating window into the living conditions and lifestyle of this part of the city in the Roman period."

A unique ancient Roman mosaic discovered at the site in Borough. — MOLA/File

Excavators discovered over 100 coins, pottery fragments, and metal pieces at the ancient burial site, but no coffin or body remains, which are common at burial sites, were discovered.

The site, however, is being redeveloped into offices, homes, and shops, but the public is assured that archaeological treasures will remain accessible for generations.

Southwark Council cabinet member Catherine Rose said: "The rediscovery of this Roman mausoleum and mosaics is a testament to the rich tapestry of our past."

