Meryl Streep turned 'miserable' in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Meryl Streep is known for her versatile acting chops, but in The Devil Wears Prada, she amped up the stakes and, for the first time, dabbled into Method acting.
In a chat with Brian Cox on Variety's Actors on Actors series, fellow star Emily Blunt revealed, "She's amazing and was terrifying on that film."
"She said it was one of the first times she's tried Method acting. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda."
In 2021, the celebrated actor acknowledged it was 'horrible' to cut herself from the cast to completely absorb jn the skin of Anna Wintour-inspired fashion magazine editor character who frequently mistreated her employees in a bid to achieve perfection.
"I was [miserable] in my trailer," adding, "I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, 'Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!' That's the last time I ever attempted a Method thing."
The Sicario star said then, "Meryl is so gregarious and fun as hell; in some ways, it wasn't the most fun for her to remove herself. It wasn't like she was unapproachable; you could go up to her and say, 'Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,' and she'd listen, but I don't know if it was the most fun for her to be on set being that way."
The other co-star Anne Hathaway, however, said that the Oscar winner never made her feel "intimidated" while Method acted, saying, "I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I appreciated [because] I also knew she was watching out for me."
