Jon Hamm reveals he's a Bravo fan, shares his love for Real Housewives

Jon Hamm, known for his acclaimed role in the prestigious series Mad Men, has revealed his wide-ranging taste in television by expressing his love for the Bravo cinematic universe.

Despite his impressive acting repertoire, which includes appearances on popular shows like 30 Rock, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Good Omens, and even Top Gun: Maverick, Hamm couldn't resist the allure of the Real Housewives franchises, just like the rest of the world.

During an interview on the Today show to promote his upcoming film Maggie Moore(s), where he reunites with his Mad Men co-star John Slattery, Hamm confessed his viewership of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and New York.

"As a Vanderpumper and a Beverly Hills-ian, I'm eagerly awaiting the 'new New York' edition," Hamm revealed, referring to Bravo's decision to revamp the series and introduce a fresh group of housewives to the bustling city.

Hamm didn't hold back his thoughts on those who try to resist the gravitational pull of the Bravo orbit, despite its widespread appeal.

Additionally, Hamm felt a sense of obligation to watch the Real Housewives series since he and Andy Cohen, the host and executive producer of the franchise, both hail from St. Louis.

"I consider it supporting the home team," Hamm expressed.

When host Savannah Guthrie mentioned her own captivation with the Real Housewives and her recent foray into the world of Selling Sunset, Hamm admitted that he hadn't delved into the latter just yet but acknowledged that it was only a matter of time.

"Once you start watching, you do get sucked in," Guthrie remarked. "I started watching that real estate show Selling Sunset—have you tried that one?"

"It's like a universe, a vortex," Hamm concurred. "Eventually, it will grab hold of all of us."