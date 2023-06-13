Prince Harry is all smiles week after his emotional testimony in London High Court

Prince Harry was all smiles as he found some delightful distraction amid his legal cases ongoing in London High Court.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, made his first appearance a week after giving his elaborate witness statement in his phone hacking case.

He was seen grinning as he conversed animatedly to families, volunteers and staff, all the while cheering on US servicemen and women at the Warrior Games in San Diego, similar to his own Invictus Games, via DailyMail.

Later on, the Prince looked relaxed as he posed with veteran gold medal winners from the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

This was the first time Harry had stepped out for a casual appearance since he returned from London, after he gave his elaborate witness statement in London High Court in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The royal has been using the British tabloids for acquiring information for their articles through unlawful means, such as phone hacking.

Along with the Mirror’s parent company, Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the DailyMail and Mail on Sunday.

Harry, who became the first royal in 100 years to testify in court, detailed some troublesome incidents courtesy of the British tabloids that cause a lot of strain in his personal life.

Amid his legal troubles in London, Prince Harry is also awaiting for the Department of Homeland Security to respond to a legal claim to make his US visa paperwork public because it may show he lied about his drug use.

The case relates to the Duke of Sussex’s US visa application in March 2020, which could show he ticked the ‘no’ box on questions about his drug use, following his admission of drug use in his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023.