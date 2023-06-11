Iga Swiatek claims third French Open title in three years

Poland's Iga Swiatek looks at the top of the trophy Suzanne Lenglen falling following her victory over Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during their women's singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. AFP

Iga Swiatek, the talented Polish tennis player, continued her dominance on the clay courts of Paris by winning her third French Open title in four years.

In a thrilling final match against Karolina Muchova, Swiatek emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, capturing her fourth Grand Slam title. Since becoming the world number one in April last year, Swiatek has lost only two out of 26 matches in Grand Slam tournaments. At just 22 years old, she became the youngest woman since Monica Seles to win consecutive titles at Roland Garros.

Swiatek's path to victory was not an easy one. Muchova put up a strong fight, and the match was filled with twists and turns. Swiatek displayed exceptional skills from the baseline, using precise angles to her advantage. She took an early lead but faced a comeback from Muchova in the second set, who forced a deciding third set. However, Swiatek regained control, winning three straight games and ultimately securing the victory.

After the match, an emotional Swiatek expressed her gratitude to her opponent, acknowledging the tough competition. She also thanked her team and her family for their support. Swiatek's win made her the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to successfully defend the Roland Garros women's singles title.

With her latest triumph, Swiatek now joins the ranks of Serena Williams, Monica Seles, and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario as a three-time champion at Roland Garros. Tennis legend Chris Evert praised Swiatek's performance and predicted that she could win "at least 10 French Opens" in her career. However, Swiatek remains focused on taking it one day at a time and developing as a player, without setting lofty goals for herself.

The final match was a thrilling two hours and 46 minutes of intense competition. Swiatek held a commanding lead early on, but Muchova fought back with her varied playing style. In the end, Swiatek's resilience and determination earned her the victory.

Despite a small mishap when she accidentally dropped the lid of the trophy, Swiatek expressed her hope for more opportunities to hold the prestigious Suzanne Lenglen trophy in the future.