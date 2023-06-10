San Fransisco shooting injures nine; police hot on suspect's trail

This picture shows San Fransisco police officers on guard. — Twitter/@SFPD

At least nine people were injured on Friday night in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, ABC7 reported quoting police, who are combing the area for suspect(s) with dozens of officers taking part in the manhunt.

Since it was a "targeted and isolated" shooting, none of the victims was in critical condition, and all were expected to survive, according to San Francisco police.

According to reports, the injured were brought to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

The shooting is said to have occurred outside a block party that was hosted by clothing retailer Dying Breed, according to journalist Matthew Keys.

“Please avoid the area of 24th/Treat St as we conduct an investigation related to a shooting,” the San Francisco Police said in a statement. “Updates will be released as they become available.”

“When officers arrived on scene, they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals.”

Authorities did not immediately report any arrests.

Eve Laokwansathitaya, a public information officer with the San Francisco Police Department, told NBC that officers arrived at the scene shortly after 9 pm local time (12 am ET).

Santiago Lerma, a legislative assistant to Hillary Ronen, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors who represents District 9, stated that he heard gunshots.

He claimed that an hour prior to the shooting, he and his 3-month-old child were in the vicinity of the crime scene. “I am very concerned about the situation,” he said. “It’s very scary.”

The police tweeted shortly after the shooting that there was "no known threat to the public at this time" in the multicultural and historic neighbourhood known for its nightlife, restaurants, and live music scene.