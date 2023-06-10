Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shatters 5,000m world record

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon broke the women's 5,000m world record held by Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, behind her. AFP

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon achieved an incredible feat at the Paris Diamond League meeting by breaking the world record in the women's 5,000 metres.

This remarkable achievement came just one week after she set the world record in the 1,500 metres. Kipyegon, who is a two-time Olympic champion in the 1,500 metres, hadn't competed in the 5,000 metres for eight years prior to this race.

During the event, Kipyegon displayed her exceptional talent and determination as she pulled ahead of Letesenbet Gidey, the previous world record holder, in the final 400 metres. She crossed the finish line in an impressive time of 14 minutes and 5.20 seconds, surpassing Gidey's record of 14 minutes and 6.62 seconds set in 2020.

Kipyegon's victory in the 5,000 metres is an outstanding accomplishment considering she had only participated in this distance twice before, both instances occurring back in 2015. Surprisingly, she didn't have the world record in mind during the race but focused on staying relaxed and enjoying the competition.

Following her remarkable performance, Kipyegon expressed her surprise and joy at breaking the world record. She mentioned that her primary goal was to improve her personal best and the world record was not part of her plan.

The victory adds to Kipyegon's already impressive athletic career, and she continues to defy expectations. Her future plans remain uncertain, as she intends to discuss her next steps with her coach and management. Kipyegon's outstanding achievements serve as a testament to her hard work, determination, and incredible talent in long-distance running.