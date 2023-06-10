Trump's classified document stash found in bathroom, shower, ballroom

Boxes of classified information in bathroom. Pic: Department of Justice

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, and his aide, Walt Nauta, are facing serious charges related to classified documents.

These charges were revealed in an indictment that was recently made public. The indictment accuses Trump of keeping classified information in various places, such as a bathroom, shower, ballroom, storeroom, office, and bedroom. It also alleges that he personally moved boxes of documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and showed them to others on multiple occasions.

The charges against Trump include retaining classified information, obstructing justice, and making false statements. This is the first time in US history that a former president is facing criminal charges from the federal government. The indictment claims that the documents in question contained sensitive information about US nuclear weapons programs, vulnerabilities of the US and its allies, and plans for military attacks. Trump even showed someone a document described as a "plan of attack" against another country.

A photo included in the indictment shows documents found by Walt Nauta on the floor in a storage room in Mar-a-Lago, including one with classified markings.Courtesy: US Justice Department

Nauta, Trump's aide, is also implicated in the indictment. He is facing charges such as conspiracy to obstruct justice and withholding and concealing documents. CCTV footage captured Nauta removing boxes from Mar-a-Lago, and although he initially denied involvement in their presence, he later admitted to participating in moving them.

According to the indictment, Trump misled investigators and attempted to hide the records. He even instructed his lawyers to defy a subpoena requesting the materials. Trump expressed a desire to keep the documents private and suggested denying their existence altogether. The indictment emphasises that Trump knowingly retained classified documents that he was not authorised to possess.

Photo included in the indictment showing boxes stored in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom.US Justice Dept

If convicted, Trump could face imprisonment, with the charge of obstruction of justice carrying the highest penalty of up to 20 years. The indictment underscores the seriousness of the charges and emphasises the need to enforce laws that protect national defense information.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has criticised the Special Counsel leading the investigation. He argues that he had the authority to access and possess the documents. The case is ongoing as Trump prepares for his court appearance in federal court.

The indictment sheds light on alleged misconduct by a former president, revealing a breach of trust and potential risks to national security. It serves as a reminder that nobody is above the law and that the safety and security of the country must be safeguarded.