Zaka Ashraf meets IPC minister as race for PCB chair heats up

IPC minister Ehsan Mazari (Left) and ex-PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf (Right) met today in Islamabad — Twitter/@mo_ipc

As the race for the appointment of the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman heats up, former chair of the cricketing body Zaka Ashraf on Friday met Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Mazari.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of IPC shared a picture of Mazari and Ashraf together.

"Chaudhary Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, the esteemed Sports administrator, had a meeting with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Mazari today," the post read.

Mazari, a few days ago, sparked a new debate related to the elite post in the country's cricket governing body.

“When we had formed this government, we had an understanding that the party heading the relevant ministries, will have their men appointed in departments under the ministries,” Mazari had said recently.

His statement started a new debate regarding a change in PCB chairmanship. After having a meeting once just a couple of days ago, Mazari met Ashraf once again today.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the patron of PCB, expressed satisfaction over the work of Management Committee (MC) head Najam Sethi.

Sethi is currently leading the PCB affairs after the PM appointed a 14-member MC in December last year to restore the 2014 constitution.

According to sources, the PM has also decided to nominate Sethi and Mustafa Ramday — Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan and also a member of MC — for PCB chairman's election.