Swiatek battles past Haddad Maia to set up French Open final vs Muchova

Defending champion Iga Swiatek fought hard against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the French Open. Despite the pressure, Swiatek managed to win 6-2, 7-6(7) and secure a spot in the final for the third time in four years at Roland Garros.
In the final, Swiatek will face Karolina Muchova, an unseeded player who displayed remarkable resilience. Muchova saved a match point before defeating second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5. Sabalenka had the opportunity to become the world number one, but Muchova dashed her hopes with an impressive comeback.
Swiatek had to face a tough challenge from Haddad Maia, who had previously defeated her in Toronto last year. Haddad Maia displayed a strong game with powerful shots and a fighting spirit. However, Swiatek remained composed and won a tense tiebreak to overcome the 14th seed's challenge.
Sabalenka, on the other hand, missed her chance to claim the top ranking by losing to Muchova. In the third set, Sabalenka was leading 5-2 but lost the last five games in a row, allowing Muchova to secure the victory.
Muchova's journey to the final has been remarkable. Ranked 43rd, she is the third player outside the top 40 to reach the Roland Garros final, following in the footsteps of Jelena Ostapenko (2017) and Swiatek (2020), both of whom won the title.
In the men's and women's draw, Muchova is the last remaining unseeded player. She has displayed incredible skill and resilience throughout the tournament, defeating strong opponents to reach the final.
In other news, Miyu Kato from Japan overcame a difficult situation after being disqualified from the women's doubles. However, she bounced back and won the mixed doubles title with her partner, Tim Puetz from Germany.
The action continues with the men's semi-finals, where Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic, and Casper Ruud will take on Alexander Zverev. The French Open has witnessed intense matches and surprising outcomes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
