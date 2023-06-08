The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 81. AFP/Flile

Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, has passed away at the age of 81.

His family made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying that he had left a lasting legacy in the world of professional wrestling. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Born in Iran, The Iron Sheik moved to the United States and became a notable figure in the wrestling industry. Prior to his wrestling career, he served as a bodyguard for the shah of Iran and was a Greco-Roman wrestler. He nearly made it onto Iran's Olympic team in 1968 and later became an assistant coach for the American wrestling team.

In 1979, The Iron Sheik joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). He gained prominence in the 1980s, particularly through his battles against wrestling icons like Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter. During his time in the WWF, he won the prestigious WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983.

While he was known for his wrestling skills, The Iron Sheik also became a social media sensation in recent years. His eccentric and often humorous tweets garnered a large following of over 640,000 on Twitter.

The wrestling community and fans across the world mourned his loss, with tributes pouring in on social media. The WWE expressed sadness at his passing and extended condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Wrestling personalities like Ric Flair, Booker T, and Dave Meltzer also paid heartfelt tributes to The Iron Sheik, acknowledging his impact on the industry.

Beyond his wrestling persona, The Iron Sheik was described as a devoted family man. He was married to his wife Caryl for 47 years, and they had three children together. His family emphasized his role as a loving father who instilled values of perseverance and determination in his children.

The Iron Sheik's larger-than-life personality, in-ring skills, and unique character made him a captivating figure in the world of professional wrestling. He will be remembered as a wrestling icon whose influence will endure for generations to come.