Messi's journey to World Cup glory to be telecast in Apple TV+ documentary series

Lionel Messi (center) won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 at the fifth time of asking. AFP/File

Apple TV+ has announced a new documentary series featuring soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The series will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Messi and focus on his journey to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The documentary will be divided into four parts and will showcase intimate footage of Messi's life, including his rise to stardom, his early retirement in 2016, and his record-breaking World Cup victory in 2022.

Filmed in Paris, Qatar, and Argentina, the series will include interviews with coaches, teammates, competitors, and fans. It aims to give viewers a glimpse into Messi's world, from his training routines and press events to his private moments of reflection.

In an interview conducted in Paris before the 2022 World Cup, Messi expressed his strong desire to win the championship and end his career on a high note. Winning the World Cup has been a long-held dream for him, and he has envisioned different scenarios leading up to the final match. He sees it as a special opportunity to conclude his career in a remarkable way.

The announcement of the documentary series comes as Messi's two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an end. Speculation is rife regarding his next move, with teams in Saudi Arabia, Miami, and his former team Barcelona among the top contenders. An official announcement about his decision is expected soon.

The documentary series is currently untitled and does not have a release date. It will be produced by Smuggler Entertainment and features executive producers who previously worked on the acclaimed documentary "Free Solo." The series aims to provide a comprehensive and personal look at Messi's career, showcasing his determination and achievements.