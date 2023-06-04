Franklin shooting: Man kills girlfriend, toddler daughter before committing suicide

This representational picture shows a police car parked by a street. — Unsplash/File

A man shot and killed his girlfriend and her toddler daughter in their home in Franklin, New Hampshire, and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the Merrimack River, local police said Sunday.

According to Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods, police arrived on the scene Saturday around noon to investigate reports of an active shooter in the Elkins Street neighbourhood, CBS reported.

Upon arrival, they discovered Nicole Hughes and Ariella Bell, her 1-year-old daughter, both dead from gunshot wounds. Hughes' 5-year-old daughter, who was also shot in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, the report said.

Police identified 42-year-old Jamie Bell as a suspect. Woods said he and Hughes were "intimate partners" and parents to Ariella.

Bell was discovered dead on the Merrimack River bank in Franklin after an hour-long, intense search.

Although an autopsy of Bell, Hughes, and their daughter is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, Woods stated that Bell most likely died from a neck wound he caused himself.

During the search, police alerted locals to remain indoors because Bell was believed to be armed and dangerous.

"I just made sure we locked up right away and kept the kids away from the windows and everyone," said neighbour Kimberly Michaels. "My heart goes out to the family."