PM Shehbaz gifts Pakistani mangoes to Turkish President Erdogan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3, 2023. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan's swearing-in ceremony that took place in Ankara on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz attended the ceremony along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and conveyed the heartiest felicitations to President Erdogan on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan on his re-election.

The premier also presented Erdogan with a special gift and informed him about its speciality during his brief conversation with the Turkish president and his wife Emine Erdogan.

“I have brought Pakistani mangoes for you — half of them for my brother [Erdogan] and the remaining half for my sister [Emine],” he told Erdogan and the first lady.

While smiling over PM Shehbaz’s comments, the Turkish president and his wife said they have an idea about the taste and sweetness of Pakistani mangoes.

Emine also thanked PM Shehbaz for the fruit. At the same time, Erdogan appreciated the premier for accepting his invitation and attending the oath-taking ceremony.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic relations that transcend the boundaries of time and geography. Both countries have always stood by each other in times of need while celebrating each other’s success.

The president thanked the prime minister and reciprocated the warm sentiments, as well as expressed his best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan.

Erdogan took the oath of office in parliament after winning a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule and promised to serve "impartially".